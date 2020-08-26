Bucks boycott playoff game vs. Magic in aftermath of Jacob Blake shooting

The Milwaukee Bucks are not playing.

Literally.

In the aftermath of the Jacob Blake shooting in Kenosha, Wis., the Bucks, who had the best record in the NBA, decided to boycott Wednesday’s Game 5 of the Eastern Conference first-round series against the Orlando Magic.

The NBA has yet to make a statement about the status of Game 5, which was scheduled for a 4 p.m. start at the Walt Disney World Resort. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Malika Andrews, NBA officials entered the Bucks’ locker room to discuss the next steps.

The Magic participated in pregame warmups on the court, but the Bucks never left the locker room to warm up.

The Bucks lead the series 3-1.

The Bucks feature Giannis Antetokounmpo, the reigning league MVP, who was also named defensive player of the year on Tuesday.

