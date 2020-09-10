Report: Ex-Piston Chauncey Billups in running for Pacers coaching job
Chauncey Billups may be ready to get his big shot.
Billups, the Pistons icon who led the “Goin’ to Work” squad to the 2004 championship, is emerging as a candidate to become head coach of the Indiana Pacers, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
“Billups, 43, fits the historical profile of past Pacers coaches Larry Bird and Isiah Thomas: NBA Finals MVPs considered generational leaders of men — who were hired without coaching experience,” Wojnarowski wrote Wednesday.
Although Billups has no experience as a head coach, he could make the jump that many former players have done, including Steve Nash, who was named head coach of the Brooklyn Nets this week.
It’s a shift for Billups, who had been interested in front-office jobs previously, including with the Cleveland Cavaliers, but hasn’t found the right position. Running a team from the bench may be a new avenue to getting back into the game.
Billups still has been close to the league, as a color analyst for ESPN and locally for the Los Angeles Clippers.
Rod.Beard@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @detnewsRodBeard