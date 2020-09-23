Pistons, NBA teams will have new format for combine this year

There’s still plenty to be figured out before the next NBA season, but the NBA Draft and the process leading up to it are getting more clarity.

The date of the draft, which already has been pushed back a couple of times because of the pandemic, will be Nov. 18 and the Detroit Pistons will have the seventh pick. The draft combine for prospects, which usually takes place in Chicago in May, will get a new format this season, with both in-market and remote participation for players.

The process stretches from Sept. 28 to mid-November and will allow teams to interview players via teleconference and to conduct for strength and agility testing and measurements, as well as shooting drills and a “pro day” style of workout. These evaluations will take place in October at the NBA practice facility closest to where the player is living or where he’s training for the draft.

During the combine, NBA teams will have a mobile basketball training program to help in their evaluations. The individual workouts will include only a player and a coach or trainer and can be up to 45 minutes of video for teams.

Using other software, teams and their scouts will be able to make video comparisons between prospects and to easily catalog the workout videos from all the participants, in addition to others in the database, which includes current NBA players and past combine participants.

