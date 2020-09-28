Pistons round out basketball operations staff

Pistons general manager Troy Weaver is rounding out his staff with new appointments announced Monday.

The Pistons added Britta Brown as the senior director of basketball administration and will manage day-to-day team operations and logistics. Brown previously was an assistant athletic director at Eastern Michigan University and played lacrosse at the University of North Carolina.

Tony Leotti is the new senior director of strategy and systems and will assist with overseeing the salary cap as well as strategy. Leotti had been with the Cleveland Cavaliers for four seasons in a joint role as director of basketball administration and team counsel. Leotti also worked with the NBA league office as associate vice president and senior associate counsel.

Two new pro personnel evaluators are Harold Ellis and Ryan West. Ellis previously was a Pistons assistant coach from 2008-09 and a scout from 2009-12. Since then, he’s worked as a director of pro scouting with the Orlando Magic and director of player personnel with the New York Knicks.

Michael Lindo is the new director of player and family engagement, after working as a sports marketing consultant for Under Armour.

The Pistons also announced promotions within the basketball operations staff:

► Gregg Polinsky was promoted to senior director of player personnel

► Bernard Condevaux is the new senior director of medical and performance

► Dan Rosenbaum was named senior director of analytics

► Eric Tellem was promoted to director of pro scouting

► Jhonika Hawkins was promoted to director of executive operations

► Rod Williams returns as director of team security

