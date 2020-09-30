Potential draft target Tyrese Haliburton sees fit to assist Pistons' needs

With the seventh pick in the NBA Draft, the Pistons will have their choice of some solid prospects. Their most glaring need looks to be depth at point guard, with an emphasis on finding a playmaker who can take the reins from Derrick Rose while adding some skill and star power.

Iowa State guard Tyrese Haliburton looks to fit the bill on all accounts.

Rose is entering the final year of his contract and Haliburton is among the players projected to go to the Pistons in the draft.

Haliburton revealed Wednesday that he has talked to the Pistons already in the draft process and thinks he’d be a good fit.

“I have talked to Detroit and I think I fit there really well as well,” Haliburton said via teleconference. “Being able to learn from dudes like Derrick Rose and Blake Griffin would be huge — two guys that have done this at a high level — especially at a young age, so they know what it takes to do that and (they're) a team with a good young core as well.

“I'll be feeling ready to go. I think I'm a Midwest guy through and through, so being in Detroit would be no problem for me and I think I fit well there.”

Haliburton spent two years at Iowa State and had some impressive numbers last season: 15.2 points, 6.5 assists and 5.9 rebounds, and he hit 42% on 3-pointers in his 22 games with the Cyclones.

He’s a capable ball-handler and a good spot-up shooter, which could check a couple of boxes for the Pistons’ needs. There have been some detractors about Haliburton’s game, his ability to hit shots on the run and the mechanics on his 3-point shot.

He provided some answers and dismissed any issues with his form.

“About (criticism on) my 3-point shot, I think it's so overblown, the stuff about my mechanics and range because I don't think film lies or numbers lie. Go back and watch me at the college level and I think I shot the ball really well both years,” Haliburton said. “If people watch, they know range is not a problem for me. If that's one thing people want to talk about, then go ahead but we'll see.

“We can revisit that question in a couple years and see what people have to say.”

