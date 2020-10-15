Report: Former Pistons great Chauncey Billups to become Clippers assistant coach

It’s not a big shot, but Chauncey Billups looks to be getting his first shot at coaching.

Billups, the Finals MVP of the Pistons team that won the 2004 NBA championship, has been looking to return to a team, either in the front office or as a head coach. It looks like he’ll get his chance.

Billups, 44, will become the lead assistant coach under Ty Lue, who will be the next head coach of the Los Angeles Clippers, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. In recent years, Billups had served as a TV analyst with the Clippers, so he has familiarity with the current roster.

Lue was an assistant for the Clippers this season under Doc Rivers, who was fired after they were eliminated in the Western Conference semifinals. For much of the season, the Clippers were projected as a potential favorite to win the NBA championship but squandered a 3-1 series lead to the Denver Nuggets.

