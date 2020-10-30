Pistons name G League franchise: Motor City Cruise

There was no Dream Cruise during the pandemic this year, but the Detroit area is getting a Cruise that will last longer.

The Pistons announced Friday that the name for their new G League franchise will be the Motor City Cruise.

The Cruise will begin play in 2021-22 at a new arena being built on the campus of Wayne State University.

The Grand Rapids Drive, which had been the Pistons’ affiliate in the G League, completes its agreement with the Pistons after next season and will become an independent franchise. The Pistons purchased the Northern Arizona Suns franchise from the Phoenix Suns in July rather than continue the agreement with the Drive.

The Cruise nickname is a reference to the history of the automotive industry in Detroit and a driving motif. The logo utilizes the Pistons’ signature red, white and blue color scheme, with a red basketball with white fiery tailpipes, all enclosed in a blue circle with the name around it.

“Our new G League team will create an affordable entertainment option in Detroit and also play an important role in our player development goals,” Pistons owner Tom Gores said in a team statement.

