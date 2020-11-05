MSU's Cassius Winston has right skills, spirit to make it in NBA, Pistons' Weaver says

When the NCAA Tournament was canceled in March because of the sharp increase of positive cases in the pandemic, Michigan State’s Cassius Winston’s final season vanished as well. There was no fond farewell, just an abrupt ending to a decorated career.

Winston isn’t projected to be one of the top point guards selected in the NBA Draft on Nov. 18, but he’s been moving up some draft boards and could be a first-round pick. Given his accomplishments at Michigan State with coach Tom Izzo, and his success and skill level in the pick-and-roll, Winston could find himself as a hot commodity for teams looking to bolster their roster.

The Pistons have the seventh pick in the first round, and though that appears to be above where Winston would be selected, there are scenarios where the Pistons could trade down and have later picks in the teens or 20s, more in the range where he is projected.

Pistons general manager Troy Weaver has followed Winston’s career and was optimistic about Winston’s prospects of making it in the NBA.

"Tremendous young man. I’m hopeful he gets his name called, but if he doesn’t, I think he has the spirit and mentality to find his way, but I’m definitely rooting for him,” Weaver said Thursday. “I've watched him throughout his career and I've been a big fan and hoping for the best. I think he has the spirit, that he’ll fight his way in, whether he gets drafted or not. I think he will give himself a great chance.”

Winston, a 6-foot-1 point guard, has a 6-5 reach and in a draft pool that is stocked with point guards, he’ll need to differentiate himself from the others.

“Cassius has every tangible and intangible. He's got a PhD in ball-screen offense. He makes enough shots to keep people honest. He’s fiercely competitive. He’s as good as any point guard in the country, and he wins,” ESPN analyst Seth Greenberg said last month. “The last time I checked, it's about winning, and Cassius Winston is a winning player and best at winning times. So, to me, I think he's a no-brainer.”

