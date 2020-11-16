Pistons send Bruce Brown to Nets for Dzanan Musa, draft pick

Pistons general manager Troy Weaver is getting an early start to a big week in transforming the roster. The NBA moratorium on trades ends Monday at noon and the Pistons have already negotiated a trade.

Guard Bruce Brown will be traded to the Brooklyn Nets for forward Dzanan Musa and a 2021 second-round pick, a league source confirmed to The Detroit News on Monday.

The source requested anonymity because trades can't officially be completed until noon.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was first to report the deal.

The trade could become part of a larger reshaping of the roster, with trade season opening Monday, followed by the draft on Wednesday and free agency beginning Friday.

Brown, 24, was a second-round pick (42nd overall) by the Pistons in the 2018 draft. He played 58 games, including 43 starts, last season and posted 8.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4 assists and improved to 34 percent on 3-pointers.

Trading Brown is curious because he was regarded as their best perimeter defender and was a key part of the rotation, having started 99 games in his two seasons. He was developing his offensive game, with decent improvement from his rookie year, increasing 3.5 points, 1.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists and bolstering his 3-point percentage by almost 9 percentage points.

Musa, 21, is a 6-foot-9 wing who was the 29th pick in the 2018 draft. Last season, he averaged 4.8 points and 2.2 rebounds in 40 games. In 2018-19, Musa played in just nine games and posted 2.1 points per game.

The Pistons will pay more next season to Musa, who is set to earn $2 million, compared to the $1.7 million that Brown was set to earn if his contract was guaranteed. Musa's deal also has a team option for $3.6 million in 2021-’22.

