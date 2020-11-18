Pistons acquire No. 16 pick, Trevor Ariza ahead of NBA Draft

The Pistons got started early on draft night, even before the picks started.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Pistons will acquire veteran forward Trevor Ariza and the No. 16 pick in the draft from the Houston Rockets in exchange for a future first-round pick.

The Pistons now will have the No. 7 and No. 16 picks in the first round as new general manager Troy Weaver looks to reshape the roster and acquire future assets.

Ariza, 35, is a solid forward who averaged 8 points and 4.6 rebounds and shot 37 percent on 3-pointers with the Portland Trail Blazers and Sacramento Kings last season.

The move is partly a salary dump for the Pistons, as Ariza is entering the final year of his contract and is due $12.8 million. The benefit is that only $1.8 million of it is guaranteed, so the Pistons aren’t necessarily committed to use all of their available cap space.

Wojnarowski added that the move will allow the Rockets, who are hard-capped, to use their midlevel exception during free agency.

Additionally, Wojnarowski reported that the Rockets are purchasing the Pistons’ 2021 second-round pick, acquired from the Lakers, for $4.6 million.

Rod.Beard@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @detnewsRodBeard