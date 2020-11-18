Pistons ship Luke Kennard to Clippers, use No. 19 pick on Saddiq Bey

For the past couple of seasons, Luke Kennard had been one of the Pistons’ building blocks, a young deadeye shooter who was scratching the surface.

He won’t reach that full potential with the Pistons.

During Wednesday’s NBA Draft, the Pistons reached an agreement to trade Kennard for the 19th pick in the draft. Kennard goes to the Los Angeles Clippers in the three-team deal and the Clippers sent shooting guard Landry Shamet to the Brooklyn Nets for the draft pick.

It’s a major deal for new general manager Troy Weaver, who started a major transformation of the roster, with another trade Wednesday that brought veteran forward Trevor Ariza and the No. 16 pick for a future first-round pick.

After a promising rookie season, Kennard’s last two seasons have been marked by injuries. He played just 28 games last season but had career highs of 15.8 points and 3.5 rebounds in 33 minutes per game. He has shot 39% or better on 3-pointers in each of his seasons but injuries to both knees has slowed him.

With the 19th pick, the Pistons selected Saddiq Bey, a 6-foot-9 forward from Villanova.

Bey seems to fit Weaver’s profile of coveted players, along with the Pistons’ trade of Bruce Brown this week to get 6-9 wing Dzanan Musa from the Nets.

