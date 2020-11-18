Live updates: Pistons take French point guard Killian Hayes at No. 7

It's NBA Draft time.

The Pistons — for now — select seventh and 16th. Point guard appears to be their biggest need, with the likes of Tyrese Haliburton or Killian Hayes among those who could be available should the Pistons stick with the pick.

Follow along here for live updates from PlayMichigan.com writer Matt Schoch, a Detroit News freelancer.

7. Pistons take Killian Hayes at No. 7

French point guard Killian Hayes is the Pistons pick at No. 7.

It's the second straight year the Pistons took a Frenchman after taking Sekou Doumbouya at No. 15 last year.

6. Okongwu goes No. 6 to Atlanta

USC center Onyeka Okongwu is headed to the Atlanta Hawks.

I liked him a lot, he should be a solid pro.

He could be fodder to be moved to Boston in a Gordon Heyward trade though.

5. Cavaliers take Okoro fifth overall

Cleveland reported fielded trade offers for the fifth pick, but took Isaac Okoro from Auburn.

Okoro should help turn around Cleveland's defense, among the worst in the NBA.

4. Chicago takes Patrick Williams fourth

The first big surprise of the night comes via Chicago, which took Patrick Williams of Florida State at No. 4.

He was someone linked lately to the Pistons, who now maybe have to shift course.

Williams is a project and won't contribute right away. He's young but has potential though. Still, I'd want a college starter at No. 4.

3. Hornets pick up falling LaMelo Ball

LaMelo Ball fell to No. 3 and Charlotte happily scooped him up.

The Hornets need some juice and the flashy point guard provides that. The top three was the top three we figured, though the order maybe was a little different than some thought.

2. Golden State takes Wiseman second

Memphis center James Wiseman goes No. 2 to the Golden State Warriors, who got bad news Wednesday about a possible injury to Klay Thompson.

Wiseman is a project but has a chance to help the Warriors bridge the gap to the next era of winning basketball in the Bay Area.

1. Timberwolves take Edwards No. 1

Minnesota took Anthony Edwards No. 1, skipping the chance to take LaMelo Ball at No. 1.

Edwards, of Georgia, fits better with D'Angelo Russell than Ball does. Edwards could be an impact player, but he's not the star you hope for at No. 1.

First-round draft order

Here are the teams still coming up in the first round:

8. New York

9. Washington

10. Phoenix

11. San Antonio

12. Sacramento

13. New Orleans

14. Boston

15. Orlando

16. Portland (reportedly to Detroit)

17. Minnesota

18. Dallas

19. Brooklyn

20. Miami

21. Philadelphia

22. Denver

23. New York

24. Milwaukee

25. Oklahoma City

26. Boston

27. Utah

28. LA Lakers

29. Raptors

30. Celtics

Who is going to go No. 1?

Months ago, it was Anthony Edwards.

Last week, it was LaMelo Ball.

Now, Edwards again?

Oddsmakers are siding with Edwards to go No. 1 now as Minnesota has the top pick. But it could move.

Stay tuned.

Pistons made trade to open draft night

Alright, let's get weird.

The Pistons reportedly made a deal with Houston to acquire another first-round pick.

The Pistons hold No. 7 and No. 16.

They also received Trevor Ariza, who is reportedly due a guarantee of about $7 million. Will the Pistons keep him around for the balance of that contract, a little less than $6 million?

And what about the pick they sent out to Houston? It's heavily protected, but it's potentially a mid-first round pick in about three to six years.

It's a gamble.

2020 NBA draft

► When: 8 tonight

► TV: ESPN

► Pistons selections: No. 7 and 16 overall; they do not have a second-round pick.