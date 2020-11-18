New fan merchandise puts Pistons' focus on city of Detroit

Pistons fans can bolster their wardrobes with some near gear featuring re-imagined logos and branding.

The new fan merchandise isn’t a change to the Pistons’ logos or on-court apparel, but provides some alternate wearables. The focus is to accentuate the team’s connection to the city and features “313,” Detroit’s area code, and a prominent “DET” design in the Pistons’ familiar red, white and blue basketball logo.

The merchandise is available on the Pistons’ new e-commerce site at Pistons313shop.com, along with other team-licensed products such as jersey, T-shirts and sweatshirts. Along with the Pistons gear, it also will premiere products for the new G League affiliate, the Motor City Cruise, as well as the eSports team, Pistons Gaming Team.

“We are pleased to partner with Legends on the creation of a new merchandising partnership that will deliver fans unparalleled selection with an easy and reliable online shopping experience,” said Mike Zavodsky, the Pistons’ chief business officer. “Our DETail Threads private label and new ‘313’ and ‘DET’ logo treatments provide fans a directional glimpse of our merchandising future and how we intend to utilize the power of Legends’ global expertise to diversify the look and feel of our team apparel offerings.”

Rod.Beard@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @detnewsRodBeard