National analysts grade the Pistons' selection of Killian Hayes

National analysts grade the Pistons for their selection of guard Killian Hayes with the No. 7 pick, and for their entire draft class:

Killian Hayes

►Jonathan Tjarks, The Ringer: This is a deep pull-up 3 from a new front office led by Troy Weaver. Hayes has the best combination of ball-handling, shooting, and passing ability in this draft. He could develop into an elite point guard. The question is whether he has athleticism to be a primary option in the NBA. Young point guards need room to make mistakes and develop, and he will get that on a rebuilding team. There will be nights when he coughs the ball up and struggles to finish against NBA defenses, but the opportunity cost for his development is almost nonexistent. He needs to work on that right hand, though. He’s a left-hander who only goes one way right now. Grade: A

►Gary Parrish, CBS Sports: I think Hayes is a good player but I had others as better fits and prospects. Hayes is a trustworthy, creative, run-your-team type of guard, but he needs to develop a jump shot. If you believe he can develop that jumper, this pick makes a lot of sense. Grade: C+

►Jordan Greer, Sporting News: With Detroit likely heading toward a rebuild, Hayes makes a lot of sense as the point guard of the future. He will struggle early because of his lack of elite athleticism and propensity to go left, but he has a terrific feel for the game and should have plenty of time to develop. Grade: A-

►John Hollinger, The Athletic: I like this pick a lot. Hayes is neither a great athlete nor a great shooter, but has a chance to be a really good perimeter creator for a Detroit team that struggles with shot creation. I had him No. 3 on my board and this situation is pretty much tailor-made for his development.

►Mike Schmitz, ESPN: Average athletically both in terms of burst and vertical explosion. Struggles with aggressive ball pressure. Extremely left-hand dominant as a driver, passer and finisher. Lack of willingness to use his right hand limits him all over the floor. Defensive intensity comes and goes. Struggles with speedy guards. How much of his success is a product of the freedom and volume he was given with Ulm? Has looked ordinary at times in camp settings when surrounded by strong athletes.

Draft class

►Michael Shapiro: Sports Illustrated: The Pistons have felt like a franchise stuck in mud for far too long, with the wish to reach the playoffs hampering the chance at any real progress. Good on Detroit for recognizing a rebuild is necessary. Detroit added three top-20 picks in Killian Hayes, Isaiah Stewart and Saddiq Bey, with Hayes representing a potential franchise cornerstone in the coming years. Detroit could have swung for greater upside with its two picks after Hayes, but both Stewart and Bey should be productive players as rookies. Now let’s hope Detroit doesn’t derail its rebuild with an ill-fated trade for Russell Westbrook. Grade: B+