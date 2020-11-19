Pistons get Dewayne Dedmon from Hawks for Tony Snell, Khyri Thomas

Following a flurry of trades before and during Wednesday’s draft, Pistons general manager Troy Weaver seemed to be in a spot where he could slow down and reflect on the roster reshaping in preparation for the start of free agency on Friday.

No such thing.

The Pistons, who made three trades on Wednesday, acquired center Dewayne Dedmon from the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday for forward Tony Snell and guard Khyri Thomas.

Dedmon has been a solid contributor and he is owed $13.3 million on his contract this season; next season’s $13.3 million is non-guaranteed. With the Hawks and Kings last season, he averaged 5.8 points and 5.7 rebounds in 44 games.

The Pistons lose a starter in Snell, who played in 59 games and posted eight points and 1.9 rebounds and shot 40% on 3-pointers. Thomas, 23, has been hampered by injuries since being drafted in the second round in 2018. He played in just eight games last season and 26 games as a rookie.

