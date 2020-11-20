Pistons' new alternate uniform features 'Motor City' theme

The Detroit News

The Pistons jerseys have a new look this season.

The new version of the City Edition jersey features the team’s palette of red, white and blue and has “Motor City” and “Detroit, Michigan” in white writing around the player’s number. There’s red trim around the jersey and it bears the red Flagstar corporate logo on the lower left shoulder.

The jersey is a cleaner variation from last season, which had two vertical red racing stripes down the center.

The alternate uniform will be worn at select home games at Little Caesars Arena this season.

Rod.Beard@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @detnewsRodBeard