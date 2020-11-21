Pistons get forward Jerami Grant on three-year, $60 million deal

Mike Singer

Denver Post

Free-agent forward Jerami Grant agreed to a 3-year, $60 million deal with the Detroit Pistons on Friday, a league source told to the Denver Post.

The Nuggets gave Grant the same offer he got from Detroit, yet the free agent power forward chose to leave anyway, a source said.

In the days leading up to Friday’s free agency, both the Nuggets and Grant’s camp were confident a deal would be reached. And yet upon the start of free agency, Grant was presented a more significant role with the Pistons that appealed to him more than staying in Denver.

In all likelihood, Grant would’ve been the starting power forward of a championship-contending squad. Instead, he’ll feature with the Pistons, who finished 20-46 last season.

The Nuggets had publicly deemed Grant their top priority this offseason, and it remains unclear what their plan is at power forward or how they’ll pivot.

Grant, a sixth-year pro from Syracuse, with Oklahoma City as a free agent in July 2018 but one year later was traded to Denver for a 2020 first-round draft pick.

At Grant’s introductory news conference, Nuggets president of basketball operations Tim Connelly said he’d hope the versatile forward would be in Denver for years.

Grant has a longstanding relationship with new Pistons executive Troy Weaver, who was with Grant in Oklahoma City. Weaver is also a former Syracuse assistant.

Grant’s length and his defensive versatility were two key factors in the Nuggets’ run to the Western Conference finals this past season.

Grant averaged 12 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 39% from 3-point range in his first season in Denver. He started 16 of 19 playoff games, filling in for injured small forward Will Barton.