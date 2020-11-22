Pistons get Zhaire Smith from 76ers for Tony Bradley

The Pistons couldn't have five centers for too long.

After stocking their roster during the draft and the early stages of free agency with big men, the Pistons unloaded one, sending Tony Bradley to the Philadelphia 76ers for guard Zhaire Smith, a source told The Detroit News.

The source requested anonymity because the deal was not officially completed.

The trade was first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

It's a move that balances the roster after general manager Troy Weaver executed a flurry of additions in the past week, including centers Dewayne Dedmon and Bradley in trades, drafting Isaiah Stewart, and agreeing to terms with Mason Plumlee and Jahllil Okafor in free agency.

Eventually, Weaver was going to move one or two and get more guards.

In Smith, a 6-foot-3 wing, the Pistons get a promising 21-year-old who was the 16th overall pick in 2018 out of Texas Tech.

Surgery for a broken foot delayed his rookie season, and he eventually appeared in six games for the Sixers that season, averaging 6.7 points in 18.5 minutes.

Last season he played in 28 games for the Delaware Blue Coats in the G League and seven for Philadelphia.

Smith joins the Pistons' other additions that include Jerami Grant, Delon Wright, Josh Jackson, Rodney McGruder, and draft picks Killian Hayes and Saddiq Bey.

Bradley was acquired from the Utah Jazz in the deal that brought the No. 38 pick in the draft, which the Pistons used to get Saben Lee, who is projected to be on a two-way contract next season.

