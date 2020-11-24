Pistons add Wayne Ellington for veteran minimum

There’s another one.

The Pistons have been the most active NBA team in the past week in upgrading their roster through the draft, trades and free agency.

They added another veteran Tuesday, agree to a deal with guard Wayne Ellington, a league source told The Detroit News. Ellington, who played 28 games after the Pistons traded for him at the deadline in the 2018-19 season, will get a deal for the veteran minimum.

In that stint, Ellington averaged a career-best 12 points and shot 37 percent on 3-pointers, and started 26 games. His addition brings a needed sharpshooter to the backcourt, after the Pistons traded Luke Kennard last week. He’ll likely be a reserve option and help mentor some of the young players the Pistons drafted.

Ellington, 32, played with the New York Knicks last season and posted just 5.1 points and shot 35 percent on 3-pointers, one of the lowest marks of his career, in 36 games.

