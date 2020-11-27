Pistons host Knicks, visit Wizards in four-game preseason schedule

The Detroit Pistons will get back on the court exactly nine months after their last game.

The NBA announced its preseason schedule Friday, with each team playing between two and four preseason games.

The Pistons open with a two-game home slate against the New York Knicks on Dec. 11 and 13 at Little Caesars Arena. They’ll finish the preseason with two road games against the Washington Wizards on Dec. 17 and 19 at Capital One Arena.

It’ll be their first game action since falling to the Philadelphia 76ers on March 11, when the regular season was halted because of the first NBA player testing positive for COVID-19. The NBA resumed the regular season with 22 teams and completed the playoffs in October, but the Pistons were not included.

The NBA regular season will begin Dec. 22 with each team playing 72 games.

Based on state regulations, there will be no fans at any of the Pistons’ home games.

