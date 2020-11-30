Pistons reach agreements to make DraftKings, FanDuel sports-betting partners

The Pistons are getting into the online sports-betting game.

The team announced Monday multi-year agreements to make both DraftKings and FanDuel the official sports-betting partners. The agreements will allow each sports-betting giant to use the Pistons’ logos in their marketing and the Pistons will promote both companies in Little Caesars Arena as well as in TV and radio ads.

“We appreciate the partnership-minded and collaborative approach that both FanDuel and DraftKings brought to the table,” Pistons chief business officer Mike Zavodsky said in a team statement. “We look forward to utilizing our platform to help each grow their presence within and connectivity to the Pistons and greater Detroit Metro communities.”

The partnership with FanDuel also includes working with MotorCity Casino Hotel to offer game-day experiences at the FanDuel Sportsbook in downtown Detroit’s MotorCity Casino. They’ll partner to sponsor game-day giveaways, viewing parties and other game-day experiences.

"This new relationship will create unique approaches for us to reach Pistons fans. With the FanDuel Sportsbook at MotorCity Casino and mobile gaming offerings on the FanDuel Sportsbook app, we will together offer engaging experiences both inside and outside the arena while giving fans access to unique betting promotions and content," Mike Raffensperger, FanDuel chief marketing officer, said in a statement.

The DraftKings agreement includes a unique fan experience with the “Piston for a Day” promotion. The contest winner will receive an immersive experience with the team, including a photo with a member of the front office, a personalized Pistons jersey and war-up, a tour of the locker room and postgame floor access, along with private access for a shootaround session at the Pistons practice facility.

