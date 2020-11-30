Pistons sign draft picks Hayes, Stewart, Bey and Lee to rookie deals

The Pistons have been busy in the offseason in dismantling and reassembling their roster.

They put together the core in one day, signing their four draft picks this season to their rookie deals.

The Pistons announced Monday evening that they had signed their three first-round picks, guard Killian Hayes (No. 7 overall), Isaiah Stewart (16th) and Saddiq Bey (19th), along with second-round pick Saben Lee to their rookie deals.

According to the NBA rookie scale, the first-year salary for Hayes could be about $4.4 million, $2.6 million for Stewart and $2.2 million for Bey. First-round deals are guaranteed, and Lee’s role isn’t clear, though he could be on a two-way contract.

As the Pistons open training camp this week, the three first-round picks could be the core of the roster, with the Pistons’ additions in free agency and through trades augmenting that young nucleus.

Hayes is the centerpiece, a 6-foot-5 point guard who played professionally in Germany last season for ratiopharm Ulm, posting 11.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists. Hayes, 19, was born in Lakeland, Fla. and moved to France because his father played internationally.

Stewart, who is 6-9, 250, played one season at Washington and led the Pac-12 in scoring (17 points) and rebounding (8.8) by a freshman and was third overall in rebounding and blocks.

Bey spent two seasons with Villanova and posted 16.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists and shot 45 percent on 3-pointers in 31 games last season.

Lee was a three-year player at Vanderbilt and averaged 18.6 points last year as a junior.

