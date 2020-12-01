Pistons sign 2019 draft pick Deividas Sirvydis to three-year contract

The Pistons keep adding to the roster ahead of the start of training camp this week.

Deividas Sirvydis, their second-round pick from 2019, signed a three-year deal Tuesday with the team, a league source confirmed to The Detroit News.

The source requested anonymity because the deal has not been announced officially. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was first to report the agreement.

Subscribers: Answers to 10 pressing questions facing Pistons as training camp opens

The third year of the deal is not guaranteed, the source confirmed. It’s an opportunity for Sirvydis, the 37th overall pick in 2019, to play in the United States after spending last season in his native Lithuania.

In 16 games with Rytas in EuroCup last season, Sirvydis averaged 6.6 points and 2.8 rebounds in 15 games and shot 38 percent on 3.4 3-pointers per game..

rod.beard@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @detnewsRodBeard