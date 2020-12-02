Pistons sign LiAngelo Ball, brother of Lonzo and LaMelo, to one-year deal

The Pistons ended up getting one of the Ball brothers — just not the one that people thought.

As they round out their roster for the start of training camp, the Pistons are adding LiAngelo Ball on an Exhibit-10 contract, a league source told The Detroit News on Tuesday.

The one-year, non-guaranteed contract gets Ball an invitation to training camp and likely an opportunity on the Pistons’ G League affiliate, provided there is a G League season during the pandemic.

Ball, 22, is the middle son in the ball family that includes Lonzo, who plays with the New Orleans Pelicans, and LaMelo, who was drafted third overall by the Charlotte Hornets last month.

He’s a 6-foot-5 wing and was an early entry into the 2018 draft but went undrafted. He played with Vytautas Prienu in Lithuania last season.

Shams Charania of The Athletic was first to report the agreement.

