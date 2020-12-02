With free-agent additions, GM Troy Weaver works to shift Pistons culture, identity

Before the start of free agency, Pistons general manager Troy Weaver had his wish list and in the first few hours, he focused on a select few to try to augment the roster. Weaver already had radically reshaped the roster with a slew of trades and three first-round picks in the draft.

The biggest targets were two former Denver Nuggets, Jerami Grant and Mason Plumlee. Also high on the list was athletic wing Josh Jackson, who grew up in Detroit.

Amid the roster upheaval is a plan that Weaver has to establish a different culture and identity for the Pistons. It’s going to take a while for the rookies to get there, but Grant already brings many of the qualities that Weaver covets, which is why he was the top priority.

“Jerami was the guy — he was No. 1 on the list to go after. His versatility, his growing, budding offense, but more importantly, what he brings every day to the Pistons,” Weaver said Tuesday via teleconference. “He's a guy who comes in and works hard; he's professional. He's a great teammate, all the things we want to embody.

“The Pistons had two iterations of great teams (The Bad Boys and Goin’ to Work teams) and Jerami could play on both teams. Josh as well.”

With Plumlee, 30, the Pistons got their starting center and a dynamic piece to add to their frontcourt. Weaver likes Plumlee’s communication, his athleticism and most of all, his ability to help the Pistons improve in the pick-and-roll.

Some have questioned whether Plumlee is worth the three-year deal and $25 million that Weaver gave him, but Plumlee’s fit in the cultural aspects and the way he can help others be better made him stand out from other options.

“Mason is a very smart player, who's great in quick actions and great in pick-and-roll and he's got a great voice on defense,” Weaver said. “He's going to help the young bigs grow as well as the guards, Killian (Hayes) and the rest of the young perimeter players we have.

“He brings a wealth of knowledge to the game, high IQ, along with great size and a great motor. He's a welcome addition as well.”

Jackson, 23, has plenty more upside that he hasn’t reached yet in his first three NBA seasons with the Phoenix Suns and Memphis Grizzlies. Jackson was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2017 draft and hasn’t found the right fit.

“It means a lot to me to be a part of this organization,” Jackson said Tuesday. “I grew up going to Pistons games all my life — really around the time where they were really good, so I'm here with a mindset of just getting back to that, back to those games that I used to watch as a kid, and just winning games in my home city.”

The Pistons also announced they had signed free-agent center Jahlil Okafor, wing Deividas Sirvydis and guard Wayne Ellington, who played with the Pistons in the 2018-19 season.

