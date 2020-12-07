New-look Pistons move up just one spot to No. 27 in ESPN's updated power rankings

The Detroit News

It's been a whirlwind three-plus weeks for the Detroit Pistons.

Four new draft picks and a bevy of moves have revamped the roster, giving the Pistons a new look with the regular season a little more than two weeks away.

Of the 20 players in camp, only five — Sekou Doumbouya, Blake Griffin, Louis King, Svi Mykhailiuk and Derrick Rose — played any games for the Pistons in 2019-20, a season in which they finished 20-46.

But, are they any better?

Not much, at least according to ESPN, which on Monday released its first power rankings since mid-October, shortly after the Los Angeles Lakers won the NBA title. All of the Pistons' wheeling and dealing moved them up to No. 27 in Monday's rankings, a gain of just one spot from the October edition, which ESPN says takes into account votes from 40 reporters, insiders and editors.

"The Pistons and new general manager Troy Weaver aggressively attacked the offseason," ESPN NBA reporter Eric Woodyard writes. "Detroit completely reshaped its lineup behind veterans Blake Griffin and Derrick Rose, adding Jerami Grant, Josh Jackson, Jahlil Okafor, Mason Plumlee and Delon Wright along with draft picks Killian Hayes, Saben Lee, Isaiah Stewart and Saddiq Bey to embrace that toughness and Detroit grit. Now, it's time to see how the product actually performs."

The Pistons open the preseason Friday at home against the New York Knicks. They open the regular season Dec. 23 at the Minnesota Timberwolves.