LiAngelo Ball among three cut by Pistons as season approaches

The Pistons have started trimming their roster in preparation to start the regular season next week.

After their second preseason game on Sunday, the Pistons waived wings Louis King, LiAngelo Ball and Anthony Lamb. Both King and Lamb made their preseason debut Sunday; Ball didn’t play in either exhibition game.

King’s departure is somewhat surprising because he was one of the Pistons’ two-way contracts last season. A 6-foot-7 forward, King played in 10 games last season and averaged 2 points, 1 rebound and shot 36% on 3-pointers.

Ball was looking to join his brothers, Lonzo (New Orleans Pelicans) and LaMelo (Charlotte Hornets) in the NBA. LiAngelo was signed to an Exhibit-10 contract, a non-guaranteed deal that paved the way for him to make the G League roster.

LiAngelo, 22, was an early entry into the 2018 draft but went undrafted. He played with Vytautas Prienu in Lithuania last season.

