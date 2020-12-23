Pistons name Detroit rapper Big Sean creative director of innovation

The Pistons made a big addition Wednesday, but it wasn’t another trade.

The team announced that Big Sean, a Grammy-nominated rapper who grew up in Detroit, will join the organization as creative director of innovation.

As part of the new role, he will “provide creative counsel and strategic guidance on a variety of Pistons off-the-court initiatives.” That includes the design of team merchandise, the in-game experience and co-branded initiatives dealing with the community and social responsibility.

Additionally, Sean’s “Don Life” logo will appear on the Pistons’ practice jerseys.

“Sean is an accomplished artist, philanthropist and entrepreneur. Having spent time with him and his family I know how deeply he cares about the city of Detroit,” Pistons team owner Tom Gores said in a team statement. “We share a common desire to use the power of sports and entertainment to improve our community and make a positive impact on people’s lives. I’m excited to see what we can do working together.”

rod.beard@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @detnewsRodBeard