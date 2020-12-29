Pistons Blake Griffin, Killian Hayes leave with injuries

Detroit — Pistons forward Blake Griffin left Tuesday’s game against the Golden State Warriors after taking an elbow to the jaw in the second quarter.

In the third quarter, he was removed from the game and placed in concussion protocol.

Griffin absorbed the blow from Warriors center James Wiseman as Wiseman was going for a rebound. Griffin crumpled to the floor and was down for a moment before being helped up. He stayed in the game and continued to play and didn’t look to have any ill effects.

Griffin, who didn’t play in Monday’s game at Atlanta, had eight points and five rebounds in 17 minutes.

Additionally, rookie Killian Hayes sustained a right ankle sprain in the third quarter, apparently after stretching for an errant pass. He left the bench area and went to the locker room.

Rod.Beard@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @detnewsRodBeard