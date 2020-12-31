Pistons unsure if Blake Griffin, Killian Hayes will return for Friday's game

The Detroit Pistons finished Tuesday’s game vs. Golden State without two of their starters, after Blake Griffin and rookie Killian Hayes suffered injuries.

Griffin was placed in the NBA’s concussion protocol after taking an elbow to the jaw from Golden State Warriors rookie James Wiseman, who was going for a rebound. Griffin looked to be shaken for a bit as he stayed on the court but was later helped up.

He left in the game in the second quarter and didn’t return. His status for Friday’s matchup against the Boston Celtics is unclear.

“Blake is going through the concussion protocol right now. We'll see how he reacts to the different tests,” coach Dwane Casey said Thursday. “He's going through all the league tests and everything right now. He said he felt well but he still has to go through the protocols to see exactly where he is.”

Hayes suffered a sprained right ankle in the third quarter. Casey said that after getting medical attention from trainers, Hayes attempted to loosen it so that he could finish the game, but he was unable to do so.

“Killian is going through some workouts and he's still day-to-day,” Casey said. “We'll see where he is (Friday).”

