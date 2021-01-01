Blake Griffin will miss Pistons' game vs. Celtics on Friday

Pistons forward Blake Griffin will miss Friday’s game against the Boston Celtics, and maybe longer, as he works his way through the NBA’s concussion protocols.

Griffin was injured after he took an elbow to the jaw from Golden State Warriors rookie James Wiseman, who was going for a rebound in Tuesday’s game at Little Caesars Arena. Griffin looked to be shaken and he stayed on the court but was later helped up.

He didn't return after the second quarter, and the team announced Griffin was placed in the concussion protocol for further observation.

The Pistons’ next game is Sunday, also against the Celtics. Griffin will continue to be monitored until he is symptom-free and can resume basketball activities.

“He's going through all the league tests and everything right now. He said he felt well but he still has to go through the protocols to see exactly where he is,” coach Dwane Casey said Thursday.

Rookie Killian Hayes suffered an ankle injury in the same game and his status is questionable. Casey updated his status Thursday, indicating that Hayes was day-to-day.

Reserve center Jahlil Okafor, who missed Tuesday’s game because of an ankle injury, has been upgraded to probable for Friday’s game.

