Blake Griffin back in Pistons' lineup for Sunday's game vs. Celtics

Detroit — Blake Griffin is back in the lineup for the Pistons.

After missing Friday’s game against the Boston Celtics at Little Caesars Arena because he was in the league’s concussion protocol, Griffin will return for Sunday afternoon’s rematch.

Griffin was injured in the first half of the Dec. 29 game against the Golden State Warriors after taking an elbow to the jaw. He didn’t return in the second half after he was examined and deemed to be at risk for a concussion.

In three games, Griffin is averaging 16.3 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists and shooting 46% on 3-pointers. He’s returning after missing most of last season because of knee surgery.

