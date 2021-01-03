Late Tatum jumper seals Pistons' fate, Celtics split weekend series

Detroit — It’s not how they start; it’s how they finish.

The Pistons’ poor start this season hasn’t been due to struggles in the first half; rather, it’s been about giving up big runs in the third and fourth quarters.

Sunday’s matchup against the Boston Celtics was another example. The Pistons had one of their best quarters of the season — with 33 points in the first period — but they had to weather the storm.

After beating the Celtics on Friday night, the Pistons got the weekend split with a 122-120 loss Sunday afternoon at Little Caesars Arena.

Jayson Tatum hit the go-ahead jumper with 2.9 seconds left, lifting the Celtics (4-3). Tatum finished with 24 points, eight rebounds and a career-high 12 assists.

Jerami Grant had 22 points and six rebounds, Svi Mykhailiuk 15 points and Mason Plumlee 13 points and nine rebounds and for the Pistons (1-5), who have a quick turnaround with a Monday matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Celtics had a 106-100 lead at the 7:50 mark after Semi Ojeleye (11 points) hit his third 3-pointer of the quarter. The Pistons responded an 8-0 run, with two free throws from Plumlee, a 3-pointer from Sekou Doumbouya and another 3-pointer from Mykhailiuk to regain the lead.

After Marcus Smart (17 points and nine assists) tied it with a jumper, Mykhailiuk hit his third 3-pointer of the quarter and following a three-point play by Tristan Thompson (12 points and 11 rebounds), Mykhailiuk made two free throws. The Celtics took control with a 6-0 run, with two free throws and a basket from Smart and a lay-in by Daniel Theis (15 points).

The Pistons had another run, with a lay-in by Grant, a free throw by Blake Griffin (13 points) and two free throws by Plumlee to move ahead, 118-117, with 42.2 seconds left, but Jaylen Brown (31 points) answered with a 3-pointer.

Grant tied it at 120 with two free throws with 22 seconds left, before Tatum’s final shot.

