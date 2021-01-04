Pistons will be without Blake Griffin, Josh Jackson vs. Bucks

Taking on one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference, the Pistons need all the help they can get.

Not less.

The Pistons, though, will be shorthanded when they open a two-game set at Milwaukee Monday night. Blake Griffin (injury management) and Josh Jackson (right ankle sprain) will not play in the first matchup of the season, at Fiserv Forum.

Griffin’s absence isn’t an injury issue; at least to start the season, he hasn’t played on the second night of back-to-backs. The Pistons lost Sunday afternoon against the Boston Celtics and Jackson was injured after landing awkwardly on the ankle. He left the game in the second quarter and didn’t return in the second half.

It’s unclear whether either will play in the rematch on Wednesday in Milwaukee.

Pistons at Bucks

► Tipoff: 8 tonight, Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee

► TV/radio: FSD/97.1

► Outlook: The Pistons (1-5) split a weekend series against the Boston Celtics. The Bucks (3-3) have won seven straight head-to-head meetings in the regular season.

