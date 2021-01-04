Pistons lose rookie Killian Hayes to apparent hip injury vs. Bucks

Another game. Another injury.

The injuries seem to be coming in spurts, with the Pistons losing rookie Killian Hayes to an apparent hip injury during Monday night’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks. In the third quarter, Hayes was running to contest a fast-break layup and crumpled to the floor and immediately grabbed at his right thigh.

Hayes stayed on the court for a few minutes and was attended to by the team medical staff. He was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

The Pistons already were without Blake Griffin, who was resting his injury, and Josh Jackson, who suffered a sprained right ankle in Sunday’s game against the Boston Celtics. Coach Dwane Casey said the team was being conservative and not trying to push Jackson to return for a back-to-back.

