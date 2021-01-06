Report: Pistons rookie Killian Hayes has hip labral tear

The news on the injury that Pistons guard Killian Hayes is facing doesn’t appear to be good.

Hayes sustained an injury to his right hip area during Monday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks, but the extent was not known.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Wednesday morning that Hayes sustained a labral tear in his hip. The Pistons have not made an announcement on Hayes’ injury, but he was listed as doubtful on the injury report ahead of Wednesday’s rematch against the Bucks.

Early in the third quarter on Monday, Hayes was contesting a drive by the Bucks’ Jrue Holiday and without any contact, Hayes fell to the court in pain. He immediately grabbed at his hip and thigh area and received attention from team medical staff on the court. Hayes didn’t return to the game.

