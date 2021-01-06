Pistons lose Derrick Rose in first half, limp to 130-115 loss against Bucks

The Pistons’ injury list is getting full, just eight games into the season.

After the news that rookie point guard Killian Hayes will be out indefinitely because of a torn labrum in his right hip, the Pistons took another hit, with Derrick Rose leaving late in the first half of Wednesday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The outcome of the game wasn’t much better, with the Bucks cruising to a 130-115 victory at Fiserv Forum, their ninth straight regular-season meeting against the Pistons.

Rose’s injury was deemed a right knee contusion.

Jerami Grant had a career-high 31 points and nine rebounds, continuing his streak of 20-plus points in every game in the regular season. Saddiq Bey added his first double-double, with 20 points and 10 rebounds and Wayne Ellington 12 points for the Pistons (1-7).

The Bucks (5-3) led the entire game, catapulting to a 12-2 lead in the first three minutes, making five of their first six field goals. Giannis Antetokounmpo (25 points) had a pair of baskets, including a three-point play, in the opening flurry. He added a jumper and then a 3-pointer, outscoring the Pistons, 9-7, in the first four-plus minutes.

The Pistons, playing without starters Josh Jackson and Hayes, trimmed the lead to 27-25 after a floater by Rose (10 points) and the first of six 3-pointers by Bey. The Bucks finished the first quarter on a 15-8 run, including a putback dunk by Bobby Portis (16 points and 11 rebounds) to end the quarter with a 44-33 lead.

In the second quarter, the Bucks kept rolling, with a 10-5 start, before Grant scored four straight points, but Jordan Nwora had back-to-back 3-pointers to help push the lead. The Bucks kept pressing, getting to an 82-56 lead at halftime and coasting in the second half.

