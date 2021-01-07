Pistons mailbag: Trading Derrick Rose, finding time for Deividas Sirvydis

The Pistons have started 1-7 this season and the schedule isn’t getting any easier. The prospects for making the playoffs are slim, which has some fans already thinking about the trade deadline and giving the young core more playing time.

This week’s mailbag breaks down questions about the trade market for Derrick Rose, the team leadership and playing the young pieces more minutes:

► Question. What do you see as the market for Rose? Although he’s a mentor to Hayes I have to believe he’s gone by the deadline. Last year it looked like the Lakers were a good match for Rose. Early thoughts on Rose’s destination and what a trade return would be? — @BballJones_313

► Answer. It almost feels like as soon as Derrick Rose had his first good game with the Pistons, the talk turned immediately to what they could get for him in a potential trade. For many fans, it’s been hard to even enjoy having Rose in a uniform because there’s so much swirling about getting rid of him.

There’s always going to be a market for Rose. He’s a former MVP who hasn’t forgotten how to score. He’s not the same player he was a decade ago, but who is? He could help a team like the Phoenix Suns, certainly, or another contender that covets scoring off the bench. As for value, the Pistons likely would be looking for a first-round pick — now, whether a team would be willing to give that up is another question.

It’s not a foregone conclusion that the Pistons are looking to deal him. Rose is in a valuable position as a mentor for 19-year-old rookie Killian Hayes, but because of Hayes’ labrum tear in his right hip, that plan could change.

Rose says he likes it in Detroit and he doesn’t strike me as someone who chases championships. His legacy already is cemented for his MVP and singular talent during his heyday. If he requested a trade, with the respectful relationship he has with general manager Troy Weaver and vice chairman Arn Tellem, they could accommodate his request.

► Q. How is the relationship between Weaver and Coach Casey? Casey was obviously inherited, and Weaver really changed the roster immediately upon taking the role. Are they aligned with everything? Or, is there a chance that we see Weaver bring in his own guy within the next year? — @realhoopstalk2

► A. This also was a question right after Weaver was hired, and I just don’t get it. What has Casey done horribly that would warrant losing his job? For what it’s worth, it seems that Weaver and Casey are in lockstep and there’s no animosity between them. The two worked together on assembling the current roster and in the draft, so departing from that anytime soon isn’t likely.

There’s an understanding in the organization, from team owner Tom Gores to Weaver that they’re in need of a rebuild, and would like Casey to lead that player development more than bringing in a new coach to inherit a roster of players that is unfamiliar, and try to install a new scheme.

Casey has two more years left on his five-year contract, and at $7 million per year, I don’t see him going anywhere.

► Q. Could Deividas Sirvydis get more game time in the future, will Casey want to see what he (Sirvydis) is capable of? And what are the chances that Rose or Griffin will be traded before the deadline? Will they be traded for picks? — @Andriuz26

► A. The Sirvydis question actually is interesting. On first blush, I’d say there aren’t minutes to go around, with Svi Mykhailiuk, Sekou Doumbouya and Saddiq Bey occupying many of those same slots. If the season continues going the way it’s been heading, there could be a decision to see what Sirvydis has.

After home games, Sirvydis goes out and gets some shots up on the court and his form looks really good. He seems to be a little slim — not as big as Mykhailiuk — so how he adjusts to the physicality of the NBA is a big question mark. Surely, he’ll have to earn his minutes, which won’t be easy.

► Q. At what point will the Pistons punt on the season and allow their young players to start and play more than just garbage time? — @YeahImChilll

► A. This is a fallacy that I’ve seen a lot online that I just don’t get. Killian Hayes started from the beginning of the season. Saddiq Bey has started a couple of games and is firmly in the rotation. Isaiah Stewart has worked his way into some minutes and has become a fan favorite. Saben Lee has been pressed into action. It’s not the Fab Five; Casey isn’t going to start five young players. That’s now how rebuilds work. They’re building a culture, which requires some of the veterans to start and play big minutes.

Rod.Beard@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @detnewsRodBeard