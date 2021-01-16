Pistons overwhelm Heat, snatch first road win

During a difficult start to the season, even small victories within a game are good signs to hang on to.

In what was likely their most complete game of the season, the Pistons showed plenty of flashes, taking an impressive 120-100 victory over the Miami Heat on Saturday night at American Airlines Arena.

BOX SCORE: Pistons 120, Heat 100

Jerami Grant finished with 24 points, nine rebounds, six assists and four blocks, extending his streak of games with 20-plus points to 11. Derrick Rose had 23 points and four assists off the bench and Blake Griffin 15 points, seven rebounds and eight assists for the Pistons (3-9), who got their first road win of the season.

The Heat (4-7) were shorthanded, with Jimmy Butler and Avery Bradley out (COVID health and safety protocols) and Tyler Herro (neck spasms) missing the game. They were uncertain to have the minimum of eight players healthy because six others were cleared from the COVID protocols earlier in the afternoon.

It was a 38-19 advantage in the third quarter that was the difference, as the Pistons started with eight straight points from Grant, a lay-in from Griffin and a free throw from Mason Plumlee. After a 3-pointer from K.Z. Okpala stopped the run, Griffin hit a 3-pointer and Plumlee added an alley-oop for a 68-61 lead.

The lead ballooned to 87-70 after a 12-0 run, with Grant’s 3-pointer, a three-point play by Rose, another 3-pointer from Griffin and a 3-pointer by Rose.

