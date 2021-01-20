Pistons: Killian Hayes won't need surgery, will be re-evaluated after 8 weeks

For a while, it seemed that no news was good news on the extent of the injury for Pistons rookie Killian Hayes.

The news isn’t as bad as it could have been.

Hayes, who suffered a torn labrum in his right hip on Jan. 4, will not need to have surgery and he will be re-evaluated after eight weeks of rest and rehab, the team announced Wednesday.

The injury was evaluated by Dr. Bill Motzouros, the Pistons’ head physician, who consulted with two specialists, Dr. Bryan Kelly in New York and Dr. James Roseneck in Cleveland. Together, they determined that the injury was a subluxation and didn’t require surgery, which would have ended Hayes’ season.

With the eight-week timeline, Hayes could return during the second half of the season and play at least a few games before the season.

The Pistons selected Hayes with the No. 7 pick and he played in just seven games before sustaining the non-contact injury on a play, trying to get back on defense against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Hayes, 19, who had started all seven games, was averaging 4.6 points and 3.6 rebounds.

