Turnovers doom Pistons in 122-107 loss to Cavaliers

The drive for a winning streak is going to have to wait.

Through the first quarter of the season, the Pistons hadn’t won back-to-back games and after Monday’s victory over the Philadelphia 76ers, they were in position in the midst of a string of five games in seven days.

The Pistons ran into a very good Cleveland Cavaliers team that’s been playing well.

No streak, this time.

The Pistons couldn’t overcome a flurry of turnovers and their sloppy play led to a 122-107 loss to the Cavs on Wednesday night at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

Jerami Grant had 26 points, his 16th game this season with at least 20 points, Wayne Ellington scored 17 and Mason Plumlee had 15 points and 12 rebounds for the Pistons (4-14), who have a big game Thursday, hosting the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Pistons closed with 90-82 at the end of the third quarter, but they stayed close after a quick start by the Cavaliers (9-9). Cleveland pulled away with a jumper by Jarrett Allen (10 points), a drive by Collin Sexton (29 points, five rebounds and five assists) and a 3-pointer by Dylan Windler, part of an 11-1 run that helped decide the game.

The Pistons committed 22 turnovers and gave up 30 points off those miscues and the Cavs were able to get in transition quickly and take advantage of the numbers.

Here are some takeaways from the loss:

►ONE BAD TURN: The Pistons have had their troubles with turnovers this season, playing some sloppy games and giving away a ton of points in transition, while also hurting their chances because of giving away possessions. Against the Cavs, the Pistons had seven turnovers in the first quarter and 12 total at halftime. They average 14.6 turnovers this season, but having a higher number against the Cavaliers, who lead the league in forced turnovers, at 17.5 per game is somewhat expected. The Pistons had three turnovers in their first four possessions in the second half, which led to a quick timeout in the third quarter.

►MORE RECORDS: Jerami Grant lost his record of scoring 20-plus points in Saturday’s matchup and but restarted it Monday and continued it Wednesday with his second straight game in that streak. Grant also set another record, with 17 straight games with multiple triples, a new franchise record. The previous mark was by Jerry Stackhouse in 2000-01. Grant has been prolific with his mix of 3-point shooting and finding his spots in the paint to create other opportunities.

►ROSE BLOOMS: Derrick Rose had a good return after missing the previous two games to rest his sore knee. He got involved in the offense quickly, with a jumper early in his first stint and near the end of the third quarter, he hit a pair of 3-pointers to help keep the Pistons close. It’s been pretty clear that the Pistons are going to be careful with Rose and Blake Griffin, as they play a first half of the schedule that’s littered with back-to-back games.

►BEING CAVALIER: The Cavs aren’t the same woeful team that they’ve been the past couple of years. With the development of their young players and some good additions, they’ve turned into a playoff contender in the East, nearing the .500 mark this season. The emergence of Collin Sexton, along with a healthy Dylan Windler has provided them with an infusion of talent. The trade that brought them Jarrett Allen and Taurean Prince will help them in the long term as well. Even without Kevin Love, they’re a formidable matchup in the frontcourt, with Andre Drummond and Isaac Okoro.

►FILLING THE BUCKET: Wayne Ellington set another franchise record with his sixth straight game with at least four 3-pointers. He’s been on a tear with his shooting, with seven, four, six, four and six prior to his four 3-pointers on Wednesday. It’s been something of a stunning development that he could be as effective as he has, both off the 3-point line and behind it.

►DRUM MAJOR: Cavs center Andre Drummond had a nice game in his second meeting against his former team. He was a presence on both ends of the court, with his defense (five steals and two blocks) and on offense, where he contributed 21 points. He’s found a nice spot for himself in Cleveland’s offense and with his defensive presence.

PISTONS VS. LAKERS

Tipoff: 8 Thursday, Little Caesars Arena

TV/radio: FSD/WWJ

Outlook: Both teams will be on the second night of a back-to-back, after the Lakers played in Philadelphia. The defending champions have the best record in the league and have won their first 10 road games this season.

