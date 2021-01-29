Observations: Pistons' fighting spirit prevails in David-and-Goliath matchup vs. defending champs

The defending champions against the team with one of the worst records in the league.

On paper, it didn’t seem to be much of a contest, but the Pistons proved that things are more than just what’s on paper.

The Pistons got another signature win in their difficult season, dispatching the Los Angeles Lakers, 107-92, on Thursday night, garnering their fifth win of the season. Their wins all have come against some of the league’s top teams: the Lakers, Sixers, Celtics, Suns and Heat.

Blake Griffin had one of his best games of the season, with 23 points, including five 3-pointers, and five assists.

Here are some observations from the Pistons’ big win:

►Aggressive Griffin: Blake Griffin is having a down statistical season, but he seemed to shift into an extra gear early against the Lakers. He had seven points in the first five minutes, taking the ball in the post and going right at the defenders. It’s something that he hasn’t done much this season early in games, but he looked comfortable and had one of his best halves of the season with nine points and five rebounds. Maybe it was the matchup against LeBron James or something else, but it was a different energy from Griffin. In the third quarter, he had 11 points and his fifth 3-pointer, in the fourth quarter, helped start the decisive 16-0 run that put the game away.

►One night only: In his only appearance in Detroit this season, LeBron James didn’t disappoint. James had 17 points in the first 13 minutes and made all six of his field-goal attempts, including four 3-pointers. On the second night of a back-to-back, he was energetic, after posting 34 points Wednesday night against the Sixers. He bounced back and was playing at a high level again, with 22 points, seven rebounds and 10 assists. James had 20 of his 22 points in the first half and though the Lakers were playing without Anthony Davis, they still were playing like the defending champions.

►Caruso and Wayne: Thursday’s matchup was a meeting of the two best 3-point shooters in the league, with the Lakers’ Alex Caruso leading the NBA at 56% and Wayne Ellington at 52%. Ellington has been on a hot streak the past few weeks and in the first half, he pushed his streak of games with at least four 3-pointers to seven games. He became the eighth player in NBA history with such a streak, joining some of the best shooters in league history: James Harden, Steph Curry, Eric Gordon, Damian Lillard, C.J. McCollum, Duncan Robinson and John Starks.

►Not backing down: James and Grant was the marquee matchup but one under-the-radar pairing to watch was Pistons rookie Isaiah Stewart and the Lakers’ Montrezl Harrell. The two forwards have comparable builds and when they matched up, it was as expected. They both went after offensive rebounds like gladiators — and with that contact is going to come some physical play. They came face-to-face a couple of times because things got a little heated and each got a technical foul. Stewart didn’t back down, also having some words for former Piston Markieff Morris. In that face-off, Sekou Doumbouya also came to back up Stewart. In a test of his toughness, Stewart didn’t back down, which is something to note.

“Have you ever seen hens fighting in the backyard?” coach Dwane Casey said. “It was a bunch of hens fighting; there wasn't anything to it. Just a bunch of talk."

