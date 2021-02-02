Pistons resume schedule after Monday game postponed, head to Utah Jazz

The games will go on.

After the NBA postponed the Pistons’ game Monday night against the Denver Nuggets due to COVID-19 contact tracing, they’re resuming their schedule Tuesday in Salt Lake City to face the Utah Jazz.

It looked to be either an inconclusive test that was confirmed negative or a false positive.

Either way, it was another scare for the Pistons as they try to play their way through the pandemic.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported early Tuesday:

The game in Denver, scheduled for a 9 p.m. tipoff, was postponed just minutes before the start time, with a Pistons player returning an inconclusive test. Both teams were retested and with the Pistons now traveling to Salt Lake City, it looks to be an inconclusive test that caused the stir.

It’s a relief for the Pistons, who now have had two games postponed because of contact tracing. The first was the Jan. 15 home game against the Washington Wizards, who were dealing with positive tests within their organization.

The Pistons (5-15) continue their five-game western road trip against the Jazz on Tuesday, finishing with the Phoenix Suns on Friday and the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday.

