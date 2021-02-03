Pistons' rally falls short in 117-105 defeat to Jazz

Even when they lose, the Pistons are finding ways to make games interesting.

In their matchup against the Utah Jazz, they got off to a slow start in the first quarter and fell behind by double digits. The deficit built to 28 points just before halftime, but the Pistons kept chipping away throughout the second half.

With a surge early in the fourth quarter, and the Pistons got within single digits in the final minutes, but they fell short in their comeback attempt, dropping a 117-105 loss to the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night at Vivint Arena.

Jerami Grant had 27 points, four rebounds and three blocks, Josh Jackson 22 points and eight rebounds and Mason Plumlee 17 points and 14 rebounds for the Pistons (5-16), who next face the Phoenix Suns on Friday.

The Jazz (16-5) looked to be on cruise control, but the Pistons got within 109-105 at the 2:06 mark, following a 10-1 run, keyed by five points from Grant and a 3-pointer from Jackson, to get the lead down to four.

Utah’s Bogdan Bogdanovic ended the rally with back-to-back 3-pointers, pushing the lead back to 10 and ending any hopes of a surprise win.

Derrick Rose didn’t play in the game, after not being listed on the injury report. It’s unclear whether he was kept out of the game for rest or for another reason.

