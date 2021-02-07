Report: Pistons nearing deal to send Derrick Rose to Knicks

The Pistons' roster overhaul appears to be kicking into gear again.

This time, it's Derrick Rose.

Rose looks to be headed to a reunion with former coach Tom Thibodeau, who now leads the New York Knicks.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the two teams are nearing a deal that would send Rose to the Knicks for guard Dennis Smith Jr. and draft considerations. That potentially could include future picks, or maybe even the Pistons' 2021 second-round pick, which the Knicks hold.

Rose, 32, played for Thibodeau early in his career when he won the MVP with the Chicago Bulls and also with the Minnesota Timberwolves just prior to signing with the Pistons as a free agent in 2019.

