Pistons push defending champ Lakers to two overtimes before falling

The Pistons weren’t ready for their western road trip to end just yet.

Not without another thrilling game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Pistons made the finale of their road trip an exciting one, taking the defending champions to two overtimes before falling to a 135-129 loss on Saturday night at Staples Center. The Pistons had a chance at a season-sweep over the Lakers, following their improbable victory on Jan. 26 at Little Caesars Arena.

Jerami Grant tied his career high with 32 points and six assists, Josh Jackson added 28 points and eight rebounds and Delon Wright 22 points and 10 assists for the Pistons (5-18).

Jackson led the furious comeback with 17 points in the third and fourth quarters and Grant took over in the overtime periods, with 12 of his points.

It still wasn’t enough.

In the second overtime, LeBron James (33 points and 11 rebounds) helped put the game away with eight points, including a drive and a 3-pointer that gave the Lakers (18-6) the lead for good.

BOX SCORE: Lakers 135, Pistons 129, 2OT

The Lakers didn’t score in the last 4:06 of regulation and the Pistons finished with six straight points, capped by Jackson’s spinning drive to the basket with 3.1 seconds remaining, to tie it at 106.

In the first overtime, Mason Plumlee (15 points, eight rebounds and six assists) scored on a putback and Jackson hit a turnaround, for the Pistons’ first lead since the first half. Alex Caruso converted a three-point play and after Plumlee answered with a three-point play, Caruso hit a 3-pointer. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored on a transition dunk to regain the lead for the Lakers.

