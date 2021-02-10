Pistons' Jahlil Okafor to miss 6 to 8 weeks after knee surgery

For the past four games, the Pistons have had just two options at center: Mason Plumlee and Isaiah Stewart, because Jahlil Okafor has been out because of knee soreness.

The team provided more insight into the severity of the knee issues Wednesday, announcing that Okafor underwent a surgical procedure to clean the lateral meniscus in his left knee. He’s expected to miss six to eight weeks as he recovers.

Okafor, 25, signed with the Pistons in the offseason as a free agent, looking to become the backup center and to allow the rookie Stewart to grow into the position as he learned.

As it turned out, Stewart was a quick learner and has moved into the backup role behind Plumlee. Okafor has played in just 12 of the Pistons’ 26 games and his last game was Jan. 30 at Golden State.

Okafor played 12 minutes against the Warriors and had two points and three rebounds. His season averages are 4.3 points and 2.3 rebounds.

