Pistons run out of gas in 111-95 loss to Pacers at LCA

Detroit — The wait for a winning streak is going to have to continue.

After the Pistons got an impressive win Tuesday over the Brooklyn Nets, they were looking for their first back-to-back wins this season.

Against the Indiana Pacers, it was a tough task, and though the Pistons stuck around through the first three quarters, they ran out of gas in the fourth.

The Pistons fell short again, with a 111-95 loss to the Pacers, on Thursday night at Little Caesars Arena. It’s the first game of a back-to-back, with a trip to face the Boston Celtics looming on Friday.

It was a big game for rookie Isaiah Stewart, who got his first career start, subbing for the injured Mason Plumlee. Stewart had a career-high 17 points, on 8-of-9 shooting, and added seven rebounds.

Josh Jackson had 18 points, eight rebounds and four assists and Blake Griffin 16 points and six assists for the Pistons (8-19).

The Pacers (13-13) pulled away in the third quarter with a 15-1 run, turning the tables on a 58-55 Pistons lead and making it an 11-point advantage for themselves.

Domantas Sabonis led the way with 26 points, eight rebounds and eight assists and Malcolm Brogdon added 18 points and nine rebounds. Sabonis had the first two baskets in the rally, along with seven points from Brogdon.

The Pistons answered with a basket by Jerami Grant, who was held to 4-of-17 shooting and just nine points, the second time this season he’s scored in single digits. They got within eight on drives by Jackson and Sekou Doumbouya, but the Pacers finished the third quarter with two free throws by Sabonis and a lay-in by T.J. McConnell.

Dennis Smith Jr. got his first points on a drive to the basket.

