Oy Bey: Pistons rookie scores 30, goes 7-of-7 from beyond arc in 108-102 win over Celtics

Call it Bey Watch.

Rookie Saddiq Bey was just that hot for the Pistons.

Bey had a career-best 30 points and was perfect on 3-pointers and got a key steal in the final minutes to help seal a 108-102 victory over the Boston Celtics on Friday night at TD Garden.

The rookie was spectacular, going 7-for-7 from beyond the arc and leading the Pistons to their second victory over the Celtics this season, and first win on the road since Jan. 16. In making all seven 3-pointers, Bey set a new rookie record, surpassing Allan Houston’s six.

The Pistons (7-19) continued their string of impressive victories over some of the top teams in the league, after beating the Lakers and Nets in the past couple of weeks.

Early in the fourth quarter, the Pistons looked to have the game in hand, but the Celtics (13-12) rallied with a 10-5 run to cut the lead to 87-82 with 7:38 left, spurred by Jayson Tatum (33 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists) and Jaylen Brown (27 points and six rebounds).

In the final seven-plus minutes of the game, Tatum and Brown accounted for 17 of the Celtics’ final 20 points, but the Pistons didn’t wilt under the pressure.

Delon Wright finished with 22 points, six rebounds and seven assists, including six points in the final stretch, and Bey’s 3-pointer with 38.2 seconds left pushed a three-point lead to six, giving the Pistons some cushion. That turned out to be their final field goal in regulation, and the Pistons made 7 of 10 free throws to put the game away.

