Pistons' Saddiq Bey earns Eastern Conference player of week honors

Pistons rookie Saddiq Bey had a week for himself.

The NBA took notice, too.

Bey was named the Eastern Conference player of the week, posting 17.8 points and 5.5 rebounds and helping the Pistons to three wins, their best week of the season. He’s the second Pistons rookie to win the award, followingKelly Tripuckain 1982.

The excellent week for Bey included shooting 70% (16-of-23) on 3-pointers and 71% (25-of-35) overall from the field. Bey made all seven of his 3-pointers against the Boston Celtics on Friday, en route to a career-best 30 points.

